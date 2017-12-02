All aboard the Santa Express

The magic of Christmas is being brought to North Tyneside with a new attraction.

A host of fun and activities are in store with the new Santa Express.

The North Tyneside Land Train has been transformed for the festive season, and will run until Sunday, December 24, from Beverley Terrace in Cullercoats.

While on board the Santa Express, visitors can enjoy a singalong to Christmas classics with Santa’s chief elf and pull Christmas crackers before arriving at a magical winter Watch House in Tynemouth.

Visitors will be able to watch the elves at work in their workshop, make Christmas crafts, and enjoy mugs of hot chocolate and mulled wine, shortbread and mince pies in Mrs Claus’ kitchen and meet the man himself, Santa Claus in his unique Watch House grotto before boarding the Santa Express once more for the return journey.

Leanne Nicholson, managing director of Cygnet Events, who are behind the Santa Express, said: “It’s Santa’s busiest time of year and we are so lucky that he, along with Mrs Claus and a selection of his trusty elves, have found time in their busy schedule to stop off at the Watch House in Tynemouth.

“We are really looking forward to the event and we’ve worked hard to create a truly magical and memorable experience for our visitors.”

Tickets are priced at £10 each, and under ones go free.

For full details, more information or to book your place, visit www.cygnetevents.com/santa-express