All set for new fund-raising walk

A Whitley Bay mum and son are digging out their wheels and wellies for an event this weekend.

Lorraine Whitney and son Daniel are taking part in a sponsored Wheels and Wellies walk to help other families with disabled children in the North East.

Lorraine said: “Daniel is four year old and has global developmental delay, which means he needs extra support.

“It can be difficult to know where to turn to get help for your disabled child.

“Contact has provided me with invaluable support and advice through its workshops, family events and information guides, so we’re delighted to be involved in what promises to be a fun day out.”

Contact’s North East office, based at the Dene Centre in Newcastle, has been supporting families with disabled children in the region for 17 years.

The charity’s first sponsored Wheels and Wellies fund-raiser will see children and families take on a 1km or 3km wheelchair and pushchair-accessible loop in Gateshead’s Saltwell Park on Sunday.

To sign up for the walk, email fundraising@contact.org.uk