Amazing waterspout spotted in North Tyneside

Take a look at this!

Joanne Newton took this fantastic picture of a huge waterspout this morning.

She pulled up in the car park at Morrison’s in Killingworth when she spotted the towering column off in the distance and got out her phone to take a photo.

Joanne said: “Me and my son watch a lot of wild weather programmes and I’ve seen them before on the TV so I knew what it was.

“I’ve never seen one myself before, it was quite impressive.”

Joanne said the top of spout was very wide and it got narrower towards the base.

A waterspout is a vortex (usually appearing as a funnel-shaped cloud) that occurs over a body of water.

Most waterspouts do not suck up water, they are small and weak rotating columns of air.