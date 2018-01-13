Ambassador roles for local teenagers

Three remarkable North Tyneside teenagers have been chosen to be regional youth board representatives for the youth empowerment programme National Citizen Service (NCS).

Marley Wood, from Longbenton; Owen McKnight, from Wallsend; and Sim Sayer, from Whitley Bay, were among 13 graduates chosen from 4,000 teenagers across the North East and 100,000 nationally.

Owen McKnight

The trio attend Newcastle College, Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College and Whitley Bay High School, respectively.

They have already taken part in NCS Kickstart; a leadership training programme to equip members with skills for the year ahead, and hosted NCS Fresh at Durham University; an action-planning day for local youth boards. Next, they will join the regional board in playing a vital role in shaping the future of NCS and contribute towards a hard-hitting social action project.

Applications for next summer’s NCS programme are now open. The four week NCS scheme sees year 11s enjoy a week of outdoor adventure; a great chance to meet new people and enjoy some fun and freedom after the stressful GCSE exam period.

They then spend a further week in a university-style environment developing life skills like confidence, leadership and communication to boost CVs or UCAS personal statements.

Simeon Sayer

Putting their new skills into practice, participants are then challenged to deliver a community project in their local area and on completion, graduates of the scheme receive a certificate signed by the prime minister.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds are eligible to take part in NCS next summer.

Government-backing means that places cost just £50, with bursaries of £10 available to those eligible for free school meals.

To reserve a place, year 11s or parents should visit NCSNORTHEAST.co.uk or call 0191 2474020.