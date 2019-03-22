Ambassador’s visit to River Tyne and port

An ambassador was given a tour to see life on the River Tyne.

His Excellency Stefán Haukur Jóhannesson, the Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland to the UK, visited the Port of Tyne.

The ambassador and Clive McKeag, Consulate of Iceland in Newcastle, were welcomed by the port’s Harbour Master onboard a river trip.

Steven Clapperton said: “We were delighted to host a visit of the ambassador, who was interested in our growing cruise calls, the North Shields fishing fleet and developing trade links.”

Following the visit, the ambassador tweeted: “Impressive excursion around the River Tyne. Thanks to the Port of Tyne, who gave us an excellent insight into their innovative operations.”