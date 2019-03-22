Ambitious plans for North Shields regeneration to move forward

Ambitious new plans to revitalise North Shields town centre and Fish Quay are set to take a significant step forward.

North Tyneside Council has been awarded £200,000 by the North of Tyne Combined Authority to develop a regeneration master plan for the area.

Coun Bruce Pickard said “The funding will allow North Tyneside Council to scope out its plans for a more vibrant and better connected town centre that combines living, working and retail with a place that becomes a family friendly destination in its own right, to relax and socialise. It will also be connected to an increasingly vibrant Fish Quay.”

The plan includes exploring the feasibility of moving the Ferry Landing closer to the heart of the Fish Quay, and providing an additional connection to Royal Quays, as well as more housing and better transport links for the town centre.

The grant will be followed by the council preparing a bid for a share of the Government’s £675million Future High Street Fund.

On April 1, North Tyneside Council’s Cabinet will be asked to agree the next steps such as securing the necessary funds and mapping out the changes in the town, and giving local people the opportunity to have their say on the proposals.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn, said: “There is something very special about North Shields and our ambition is to build on everything that’s great about the town and ensure it continues to be a place where people want to live, work and visit.

“The changes we have already seen in North Shields, and particularly at the Fish Quay, prove that the town is well-placed to push on and achieve its full potential. These are exciting times and we look forward to seeing the plans take shape.”

The renewal of North Shields is a key priority for the council, as stated in An Ambition for North Tyneside, the regeneration strategy for the borough which was formally adopted in November.

Improvements already under way include new housing at Smiths Dock and the revival of Northumberland Square, as well as major road improvements.

Subject to Government funding decisions, further transport improvements are also planned at Tanners Bank.