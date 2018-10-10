Anniversary party is a smashing hit

Club members had an ace time with anniversary celebrations.

Cullercoats Tennis Club marked its 125th anniversary with a grant garden party.

Around 200 present and former members turned out to mark the occasion, with a display of photographs enabling people to look back on the club’s achievements while there were fun tennis games for all ages on court.

Cullercoats, founded in 1893 after the Duke of Northumberland granted permission for land behind Beverley Terrace to be used as a tennis court and croquet lawn, is one of the oldest in the Northumberland Lawn Tennis Association area and county chairman Chris Lott attended the event to pay tribute to the club.

David Bottrill, president of Cullercoats Tennis Club for this landmark year, said: “It was truly fantastic to see so many people come along to our garden party to celebrate all that we’ve achieved over the last 125 years.

“It was particularly pleasing to see many old faces and, coupled with the enthusiasm and talent of the young players, it made for a very enjoyable day.

“I’d like to thank all who attended and everyone who made the event possible and pay tribute to the residents who established the club – without them we wouldn’t have the wonderful club we have today.

“While it’s been good to reminisce, it’s also an opportunity to set our sights on the future and we’ve much to look forward to with some of the brightest juniors in the area – here’s to the next 125 years.”

From those small beginnings, the present-day club has grown to have three flood-lit artificial grass courts and a refurbished clubhouse with nearly 300 members of all ages and abilities and top adults and juniors representing Northumberland at county level.

Play at Cullercoats continues throughout the winter, starting October 1. If you’re interested in joining visit www.cullercoatstennis.co.uk to find out more.