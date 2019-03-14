Appeal after thousands in cash stolen from flat

Police have issued an appeal after £8,000 was taken from a property in North Tyneside.

Officers in North Shields are asking the public for information following the burglary at a flat on Albion Road West.

It is believed the incident took place about 1.15am on Monday, February 25.

It was reported that individuals entered the address and stole approximately £8,000 in cash and vehicle keys before fleeing the scene.

Officers have since recovered the vehicle keys and are now asking people with any information, or who saw something suspicious in the area around that time, to get in touch.

Anyone that may be able to help officers with their investigation should call 101 – quoting reference 024872G/19 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.