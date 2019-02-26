Appeal for information after attempted burglary

Northumbria Police is urging residents to be vigilant and ensure their doors and windows are locked following a report of an attempted burglary at an address in Wallsend.

At about 8.40pm on February 15, it is believed a man has entered an address in Lesbury Avenue through an unlocked door, unaware the homeowner and her dog were inside.

After coming into contact with the woman and her dog, the man fled the scene empty-handed.

He is described as having dark hair, wearing dark coloured clothing, with facial hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked call officers on 101 – quoting reference 1235 15/02/19.