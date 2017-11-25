Appeal for return of mementoes

A distraught woman is appealing for the return of treasured items after losing her purse.

Pat Johnson was visiting her husband in North Tyneside General Hospital on November 10 and, when she returned home to Whitley Bay, realised she had lost her red leather wallet-size purse, containing white feathers, photographs of her grandchildren, a photograph of her parents at her wedding and other items of great sentimental value.

“I hope someone has it in their heart to return them,” she said.

Anyone who has found the purse can contact the Guardian on 01665 602234.