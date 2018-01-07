Appeal for volunteers to help with 2018 cancer run

Volunteers are being sought to help organise an annual charity run.

More than 10,000 people take part each year in the Children’s Cancer Run at Gosforth Park, Newcastle, with £249,000 raised in 2017 for research into childhood cancer.

Organisers, North of England Children’s Cancer Research (NECCR), have launched a fresh appeal for volunteers as the planning for the 2018 run gets underway.

Among the army of volunteers are Kim Peacock, mother of the now chairman of NECCR, Chris Peacock, who himself is a survivor of childhood cancer, having been diagnosed with a kidney tumour at age three.

Kim, who has volunteered for the Children’s Cancer Run since it began in 1981, said: “To me the Children’s Cancer Run is one of the most inspiring and wonderful events I have ever been a part of and none of what we have achieved so far could have been possible without the commitment of our team of volunteers.

“The NECCR charity was originally formed by a consultant at the RVI, Professor Craft, and a group of parents with children who had been directly affected by cancer in order to fund research into better methods of treating the illness.

“Fast forward three decades and from modest beginnings we have grown to now having over 75 schools taking part each year and around 10,000 runners signed up to take part.”

To date, the Children’s Cancer Run has raised over £7million in funds which go directly to helping the cause of finding new treatments and cures for children’s cancer.

To apply to volunteer at the 2018 Children’s Cancer Run visit www.childrenscancerrun.co.uk

Kim added: “In 2016 we reached a milestone in the charity’s history when we we’re able to use £500,000 of the funds raised from the run to support the opening of the £5.5 million Wolfson Childhood Cancer Research Centre in Newcastle, following a joint fundraising campaign.

“From day one Greggs has supported the run and we have seen continued, loyal assistance from St John Ambulance, South Tyneside Sports leadership young people, the Army Cadets and in more recent years the valuable support of Metro Radio.

“We can’t thank all the supporters and volunteers enough for their hard work and commitment.”

Fundraising manager for NECCR, Janet Price, said: “We want to say a special thank you to 270-plus volunteers who dedicated their time and resources at last year’s Children’s Cancer Run to help us raise over £249,000 and indeed to everyone who has given their time to support us over the last 35 years.

“As a charity we are heavily reliant on our volunteers to help make our events as successful and enjoyable as possible. It’s the goodwill and generosity of people like Kim who help our team continue to make the run such a success.

“Ahead of next year’s run we’re appealing for local people, who may be considering their New Year’s resolutions at this time of year, and are able to give their time to assist with the organisation and delivery of the event in whatever way they feel possible, whether that’s through marshalling, cheering on runners or helping to promote the event.”