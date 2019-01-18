Appeal for witnesses after woman hurt in rush-hour collision

Police investigating a rush-hour traffic collision in North Tyneside are appealing for witnesses.

Shortly after 5pm on December 28 last year, a grey Vauxhall Meriva was in collision with a female pedestrian at the Holystone roundabout crossing leading to Whitley Road.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor head injuries, but was not seriously injured.

Officers have interviewed a 60-year-old woman under caution and an investigation is under way.

Police have asked anybody who saw the incident – or who may have dashcam footage – to come forward.

The collision occurred in rush hour so a number of other vehicles are believed to have been nearby. The road was temporarily blocked as a result.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to ring 101, quoting reference 723 281218, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.