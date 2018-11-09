Appeal over ‘priceless’ hard drive after burglary

A North Shields resident is appealing to the public in case a ‘priceless’ hard drive that was stolen, among other items, during a house burglary in North Shields has been abandoned near the property.

Jonathan Shipley said that he believes the offenders entered his home on Linskill Place through the front door between 2am and 3am on Wednesday.

As well as his wife’s bright yellow handbag that included bank cards, they took a laptop bag which contained electrical items such as a laptop, camera, an external hard drive and storage devices.

The most important item for them is the hard drive, which is small and black and made by Seagate.

Mr Shipley said: “This hard drive is priceless to us because it has precious family photographs on it – including pictures of our wedding, our children and holidays.

“It also contains 15 years’ worth of work research.

“It is possible that the burglars abandoned it nearby if they decided that they would have no use for it.

“If you do find something matching the description that you think could well be my external hard drive, please call the police on 101 and use their reference number.”

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “At around 4.30am on Wednesday (November 7), police received a report of a burglary at an address on Linskill Place in North Shields.

“Officers attended and found that offenders had gained entry into the house and taken a rucksack, which contained electrical items including a laptop, external hard drive and storage devices. The offenders have then fled the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved. Anyone with information, or who knows those responsible, is asked to call police on 101 – quoting reference 100 07/11/18 – or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”