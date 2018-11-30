Apprentice is named best in the country

A teenage apprentice has been named one of the best in the industry.

Erin Ruddy was named the winner of the inaugural CIHT National Apprentice of the Year award.

The 19-year-old, from Whitley Bay, is the first transport planning apprentice in North Tyneside Highways Design, Real Estate and Infrastructure, working for CAPITA.

Erin, who started her apprenticeship in September 2017, was presented with her trophy before an audience of 200 industry representatives at the CIHT Young Professionals Conference.

Martin Tugwell, senior vice president at CIHT, said: “I would like to congratulate Erin on being recognised as the CIHT National Apprentice of the Year in 2018.

“Erin stood out with her professional and inclusive approach, clearly showing the benefit of a collaborative approach to place shaping.

“Erin’s ability to engage with her audience and to sell with passion demonstrated her future leadership qualities. CIHT’s activities in the region are already benefiting from Erin’s involvement.”

David Wall, associate director, NT Highway Design, Real Estate and Infrastructure, CAPITA, who championed Erin for the award, said: “Erin is the first transport planning apprentice in our business.

“She has brought enthusiasm, drive and the belief to succeed. She has excelled in her academic studies, shown through her results and feedback from the college, as well as her understanding of the transport sector.”

He added: “Erin’s excitement and thirst for knowledge is rubbing off on others across her team, which is great to see.

“With support from her mentors and peers, I am confident she will continue to exceed expectations and be one of those next generation leaders in her field.”