Apprenticeship staff build skills

Staff on North Tyneside are building skills by the dozen.

Twelve members of staff at Capita are undertaking courses at a variety of levels through the apprenticeship levy, which was introduced last year.

Any UK employer with a salary bill of more than £3million per tax year pays the levy.

Among the staff within Capita’s North Tyneside Partnership to take advantage of the levy funding is strategic property support officer Graeme Lockhart.

Graeme, of Cramlington, is working towards a degree apprenticeship in surveying (real estate) with Northumbria University over the next four years.

He said: “I have a strong desire however to not only gain a greater understanding of the fundamentals in real estate, but to also develop greater knowledge and experience in property management as a whole.

“The levy funding scheme has provided me with the opportunity to undertake the degree apprenticeship in real estate.

“I could not be thankful enough to be given this opportunity as it will be a huge benefit for both my personal aspirations and my overall career development.”

In November 2012, Capita entered into a partnership with North Tyneside Council to deliver a range of technical services: Engineering; property; planning; building control and public protection.

Since then, 29 young people joined its North Tyneside Partnership as apprentices.

A further four apprenticeship posts are expected to be advertised for the Partnership in the lead-up to National Apprenticeship Week in March 2018.

Capita’s North Tyneside Partnership director, Richard Carmichael, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way to foster emerging talent within our organisation.

“I’m delighted that so many of our staff are taking the opportunity to build their skills.”

Capita Local Public Services, part of Capita plc, is dedicated to making processes smarter, organisations more efficient and customer experiences better across the local government, health and education sector in the UK.