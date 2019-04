I am researching local architecture in Whitley Bay.

There are a number of Victorian houses in Victoria Terrace of a split-floor design, with steps up to the front door. They were built in 1887.

I wonder if any of your readers has any information about the designer and builder of these unique dwellings.

They were the first group to be built in the Terrace.

Terry White

North Shields

t.white706@btinternet.com