Artist goes solo with her own exhibition

North east artist Tracy Reeve has opened her solo exhibition in For The Love Of The North in Whitley Bay.

Tracy, who graduated from the Northern School of Art, is a mixed media artist with a love for the discarded and overlooked, including items from Tynemouth beach.

Her exhibition in the Whitley Bay shop has been inspired by the ever-changing skies of our coastline, her love of nature and the environment.

Her work is a development of her digital photography.

Tracy’s exhibition is available to view and purchase until November 3.