Artist helps create new feature at care home

Artist Gaynor Devaney (right) with her bespoke indoor bowls carpet created for The Lawns Care Home in Monkseaton.
A new feature was unveiled at a care home.

The Lawns Care Home, in Monkseaton, celebrated the completion of a reminiscence project with Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums.

The project was part of TWAM’s Live Well Scheme, a culture and heritage programme of inspiring activities and experiences for people aged over 50 to promote health and wellbeing.

A bespoke indoor bowls carpet, created by a local artist Gaynor Devaney, was unfurled for the first time, with residents taking part in a game.

The home will be offering indoor bowls sessions to the local community in the spring.