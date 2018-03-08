Artist helps create new feature at care home

A new feature was unveiled at a care home.

The Lawns Care Home, in Monkseaton, celebrated the completion of a reminiscence project with Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums.

The project was part of TWAM’s Live Well Scheme, a culture and heritage programme of inspiring activities and experiences for people aged over 50 to promote health and wellbeing.

A bespoke indoor bowls carpet, created by a local artist Gaynor Devaney, was unfurled for the first time, with residents taking part in a game.

The home will be offering indoor bowls sessions to the local community in the spring.