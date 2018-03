Many of us have enjoyed performances by the Moscow Ballet in Whitley Bay Playhouse and been delighted by visits to the Moscow State Circus on Newcastle’s Town Moor.

If the chemical attack on the people of Salisbury can be traced back to the Kremlin, we should not allow this to become a cause for animosity against the people of Russia as a whole.

We know how much we have to gain by cultivating peace and friendship with them.

John David Simnett

Whitley Bay