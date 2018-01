Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in North Shields yesterday.

It took place at the Nile Street Post Office around 4.55pm when a man went into the store and threatened staff with a knife.

He made off empty-handed and no one was injured in the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 781 120118, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.