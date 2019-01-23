Award is bees knees for Whitley Bay volunteers

Volunteers have been honoured for their work helping the environment.

The annual Bees’ Needs awards, hosted at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, has recognised the Brierdene Wildlife site in Whitley Bay for its work helping pollinators thrive.

From buzzing bumble bees to beautiful butterflies, the UK’s 1,500 species of pollinators play a crucial role, helping our flowers, fruit trees and crops to grow.

Volunteer coordinator Steve Stone said: “Since 2006 there has been a considerable increase in the bee population in the Brierdene and 15 different species have been identified.

“Managing the site to give bees a home over winter, or inspiring young people to be the pollinator protectors of the future, our combined efforts make a real difference.”