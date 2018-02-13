Award success for disability forum

North Tyneside Disability Forum (NTDF) recently received recognition for its Tales of Children’s Lives project.

Participants of the initiative attended the Youth Focus North East Young People’s Awards event and were presented with the accolade for Best Intergenerational Project of the Year, pictured.

The project, which received money from the Heritage Lottery Fund, ran across 2017 and aimed to help people explore and reflect upon how children’s lives were affected by the First World War through a variety of activities – including arts and crafts, gardening, research and trips out.

NTDF is holding a fund-raiser at its centre in Shiremoor on Friday, February 16, from 7pm to 10.30pm, tickets are £5. There will be live music, raffle and buffet.

For more details about this and NTDF’s half-term activities, call 0191 4661673.