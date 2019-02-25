Award-winning air cadets flying high

Young cadets have been praised for their work in the community.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn joined 2344 (Longbenton) Air Cadets at their annual awards ceremony, presenting leadership, cyber and STEM qualifications, Duke of Edinburgh Awards, first aid awards, annual trophies, and more.

She found out more about what the air cadets do and watched their short show The Play That Goes Wrong.

Mrs Redfearn said: “It clearly takes special dedication and perseverance to earn so many demanding awards and qualifications.

“The young people are very talented and I congratulate you and wish you the best as you embark on your future adventures. Your achievements and work ethic is an example to us all.”

She added: “I would also like to thank the adult volunteers for giving their time to work with the young people in our community and for helping to make it a great place to live.”

Most Improved Cadet Ava Clark, 13, said: “I really enjoy coming to the Air Cadets and doing the fun activities.

“They help me become more independent and some make me better at working in small groups and taking a lead role.

“We do leadership tasks, which are really fun, and I feel it will help me in jobs and at school.”

Top Cadet Alex Scott, 18, said: “The squadron offers a whole host of activities, which improve self-confidence, teamwork and a sense of belonging.

“We are challenged in everything that we do, which helps us gain skills and qualifications that we can use in our future. I’ve hugely benefited over the years.”

The Longbenton Air Cadet Squadron is currently open to new members in Year 8 and above. Visit www.2344.org.uk for more information.