BAGS: Give directly to the shops

I am increasingly concerned about the number of charity bags coming through my letterbox at home.

I am a great giver to charities and charity shops, but on closer inspection the vast majority of these bags are from a private textile firm, which states that ‘so much per bin’ of clothes collected is paid to charity.

I would ask people to be aware of private collectors.

These companies usually state ‘no bric-a-brac’, but not always.

If you want 100 per cent of your donation to go to charity it would be better giving directly to the charity shops.

Mr Conway

Whitley Bay