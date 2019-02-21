Bags of help for centre’s sensory room

A charity has bagged thousands of pounds to help a facility for children.

The Linskill Centre in North Shields has received £4,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.

The Sensory Room at The Linksill Centre, North Shields.

The funding will go towards the centre’s Sensory Room, which provides an environment to stimulate primary senses, build emotional resilience and improve learning for children under the age of five.

The Sensory Room is open weekdays and weekends and can accommodate ten adults and ten children at any one time.

Officials plan to use the £4,000 to refresh the room and equip it with the latest interactive, multi-sensory resources and furnishings.

Louise Cervantes, children and young people’s manager at Linskill, said: “Having a Sensory Room within Linskill is a huge benefit to the community as children, parents, guardians and local organisations can all access and benefit from this local amenity.

“The children and staff from Linskill Nursery access the room as part of the extra-curricular activities programme and the room hosts weekly Sensory Stars sessions for babies of varying ages.

“Being available for hire means local groups, nurseries and individuals can take advantage of this facility for learning development and social occasions.

“We are grateful to Tesco and its shoppers for voting for our Sensory Room and the community grant award.”

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups each time they shop. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.

Alec Brown, Tesco head of community, said: “Bags of Help contributes funds to community projects up and down the country and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers voting in their local stores.

“We’re looking forward to seeing more projects brought to life.”