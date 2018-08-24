Bank holiday weekend weather: What to expect in the North East as heavy rain and wind set to hit

This weekend will be the last bank holiday of the year, but will it take the usual course of bleak and dreary weather, or will August end with sunshine and blue skies?

Unfortunately, temperatures across the country will take a dip as a cold front brings fresher air in from the Atlantic.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said, “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer.

“The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.”

Here’s the weather forecast over the bank holiday weekend.

Today

Highs of: 16C

Lows of: 10C

A breezy day, with dry and sunny conditions in the north and east of the region to start, but showers already affecting western areas, especially west Durham.

These occasional showers will become more widespread through the day, with gusty winds and thunder possible. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Saturday, August 25

Highs of: 17C

Lows of: 11C

A chilly start to the day, with a then a dry and sunny morning with a gentle breeze. Remaining dry with sunny spells during the afternoon for certain areas, but with isolated showers possible in places. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Sunday, August 26

Highs of: 16C

Lows of: 13C

Sunday will be wet and breezy throughout most of the day, with a chance of drier conditions before dusk.

Monday will then see bright spells and scattered showers on Monday, with a maximum temperature of around 17/18C.