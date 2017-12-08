Battling it out in Food Porn Awards

Three North Tyneside eating establishments are battling it out for public votes in the coveted Food Porn Awards.

From more than 350 entries across the North, 60 dishes have been shortlisted in the Fine Dining and Casual Dining categories, with the top six from each going through to the finals.

Among the shortlisted entries at Whitley Bay duo Hinnies and The Roxburgh, and Royal Quays-based The Herb Garden.

Hinnies has been shortlisted in the Casual Dining category for its pan-fried hake while in the same category The Herb Garden has been shortlisted for its Sunday sharing roast.

The Roxburgh has been shortlisted in Fine Dining for its violet crumble.

A public vote is now open, to allow fans to view the chefs most delectable dishes and vote for their favourite.

Voting will close on December 18. To vote visit www.FoodPornAwards.co.uk

The 12 finalist dishes will then be reviewed by a panel of judges, including food developers, food bloggers and food journalists, to pick the final winner for each category, with winners announced at the Northern Restaurant and Bar Show in March 2018.

Phil Marshall, curator of the Food Porn Awards, said: “The past two years of the awards have been hugely successful and showcased the wide range of talent in the North West, Cumbria and Yorkshire.

“This year we are delighted to open up the competition to the whole of the North and see what the North East can bring to the table.”

“It was also important to give Food Porn Awards’ fans a chance to have their say, so including the new public vote element will enable everyone to have an input and support their favourite dishes. We hope to see chefs at their most creative once again, and with more competition than ever before, it is shaping up to be a very exciting year.”