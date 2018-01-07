BBC’s antiques show making a visit to North Shields

A popular BBC programme will be taking in North Shields next week.

Long-running ratings success Antiques Road Trip is back on the road as Britain’s favourite experts compete to make the most money at auction.

The new series is broadcast weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One – and the next line-up of shows will include a visit to North Tyneside.

In week two – to be broadcast from Tuesday, January 9, to Monday, January 15 – Charles Hanson and Anita Manning kick off their scenic road trip in West Scotland before travelling to Fife, the Scottish Borders, Dumfries, the Lake District, Edinburgh and North Shields.

The show sees four pairs of rival antiquers go head-to-head with a starting fund of £200 to seek out hidden gems and make a profit at auction.

Driving the length and breadth of the country in an array of classic cars, the competing experts visit local antique shops as well as historic and cultural sites to learn about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

Well known antique hunters Charlie Ross, James Braxton, Paul Laidlaw, Margie Cooper, Catherine Southon and Raj Bisram also feature in the new series.

Viewers will follow the eight experts in their quest to make the most profit, with highlights including Catherine Southon and Raj Bisram doing battle over a Georgian ram’s horn snuff mull, and James and Charlie making Royal mistakes with a Prince’s painting and a Louis XV style desk that doesn’t quite glow with authenticity.

John Redshaw, series producer at STV Productions, said: “Our much loved antiques experts are back on the road, searching high and low for weird and wonderful antiques.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2018 with a new series of this hugely popular show which as always is full of laughs, friendly rivalries and lots of great characters.”