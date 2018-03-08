Beast from the East snaps lampposts along seafront

An investigation is under way after several lampposts along Whitley Bay’s seafront were blown down in last week’s storms.

North Tyneside Council, with partners SSE and Capita, carried out emergency works in foul weather to remove the damaged posts.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn explained: “Last week was a very challenging week for everyone in North Tyneside, as freezing cold conditions and heavy snow caused problems right across the borough.

“High winds battered the coastline and brought down several lampposts along the seafront at Whitley Bay.

“Although local people were understandably concerned by this, I think everyone was reassured by how quickly North Tyneside Council worked with our partners, SSE and Capita, to remove the fallen lampposts and take down a number of other posts as a precautionary measure.

“We are now investigating why these lampposts came down and we are arranging for them to be replaced. We understand that other North East councils had to deal with similar incidents as the conditions worsened.”

She thanked the local resident who raised the alarm.

Pam Carvell, who lives opposite one of the damaged posts, tweeted her thanks to the council: ‘Pleased to see that SSE are now proactively removing the street lamps. I shall sleep much easier now’.