Beautiful return for Paul and Jacqui

The final artists have been announced for this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival, organised by North Tyneside Council.

Back by popular demand after their sell-out show in 2015, the line-up includes the return of Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott.

Beverley Knight.

Best known for Beautiful South and Housemartins hits including Rotterdam, Perfect 10, Happy Hour and Caravan of Love, the pair will also perform songs from their latest album Crooked Calypso at Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Saturday, July 7.

Special guests on the night will be Sunderland’s Mercury Prize-nominated Field Music.

Tickets for the show cost £33.50 and go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9am.

Soul superstar Beverley Knight is also returning. She will headline the festival’s family day at Tynemouth Priory on Sunday, July 8.

Josh Rouse.

She has achieved a number of hits, including Shoulda Woulda Coulda, Come as You Are, Greatest Day, Piece of my Heart and Made it Back.

Tickets cost £20 for adults and £10 for children. They also go on sale tomorrow at 9am.

The other shows at the festival, supported by Engie and Port of Tyne, include a performance by Paloma Faith on Thursday, July 5, which sold out in just a few days.

Tickets for James Arthur’s show with Gabrielle Aplin at Tynemouth Priory on Friday, July 6, are on sale now.

Other performers to look out for include American folk-pop artist Josh Rouse at the Surf Café on Tuesday, July 3.

Ticket links to all shows can be found at www.mouthofthetynefestival.com or on the festival’s Facebook page.