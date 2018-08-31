Bells to ring in honour of church’s war hero

Bellringers are to honour one of their own who died a war hero.

The bellringers at Christ Church in Preston Road, North Shields, will honour George Knott, Master Mariner, who died during the First World War when his ship S.S. Spennymoor was sunk by a German submarine on May 24, 1915, on her maiden voyage.

Captain Knott was a bell ringer and member of the church choir.

It will be the fourth service for local heroes. The service will take place on Sunday evening.

During the War, 41 ringers from bell towers in the area covered by Durham, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland went to war and never returned home.

To recognise their sacrifice, members of the ringers’ association are ringing at the tower where the fallen rang.

Captain Knott is commemorated on Tower Hill Memorial in London, which honours the men of the Merchant Navy and Fishing Fleets who have no grave, but the sea, and also at St Thomas’s, Eighton Banks, near his family home.

More details about George Knott can be found on Northumbria World War One Commemoration website www.northumbriaworldwarone.co.uk and the North East War Memorials Project www.newmp.org.uk