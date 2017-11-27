Bells to ring out for local war hero

A group of bellringers are to put on a special performance to honour one of their own.

A special service will be held at Christ Church, North Shields, to honour John Thos. Hogg, one of three of the church’s bellringers to die during the First World War.

North Shields bellringer John Thos. Hogg who was killed during the First World War.

The anniversary of his death will be marked on Thursday, November 30, at 5.30pm with the ringing of a half-muffled quarter peal lasting around 45 minutes.

During the First World War, 41 ringers from bell towers in the area covered by the Durham, Newcastle and Northumberland went to war and never returned home.

To recognise their sacrifice it is the intention of the ringers’ association to ring a commemorative quarter peal at the tower where the fallen rang, on the day that they fell.

In the Tynemouth Parish Church Monthly Magazine it recorded: “On the Sunday after the receipt of John Tom Hogg’s death at the Front, our ringers rang a muffled peal. They deeply lament the loss of a valued colleague.”

Christ Church, in North Shields.

John was the husband of Muriel Hogg, of Mowbray Road, South Shields, and second son of Robert and E.A. Hogg, Widdrington Terrace, North Shields.

Rifleman Hogg served with the Queen’s Westminster Rifles and died in France on November 30, 1917.

Tragically his brother Robert Morrison Hogg died a year later in a German hospital.

His death will be commemorated by the bell ringers next year.

Rifleman Hogg is commemorated at Cambrai Memorial, Louverval, France.

His name appears on the WW1 memorial pulpit in Christ Church and on the Durham & Newcastle Diocesan Association of Church Bell Ringer’s memorial in Newcastle Cathedral.