Big march and event to mark vote centenary

Celebrations to mark 100 years since women got the vote will see dozens of people march through North Shields.

Men and women will hold placards to commemorate a century of universal suffrage on the march, which begins on Northumberland Square at 1pm on Saturday, before heading to The Exchange, on nearby Howard Street.

Debates, music, speeches and drama performances are on the bill at the Celebrating Votes for Women event.

Organiser Penny Remfry, from North Tyneside Women’s Voices, said: “It should be a really enjoyable afternoon and we are very happy to have Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn, the chairman of North Tyneside Council and a representative from Girl Guides involved too.”

Following the afternoon celebrations, which take place from 2pm to 5pm, a number of short plays will be performed in The Exchange’s 300-seater auditorium at Hear Her Roar.

Organisers Workie Ticket Theatre will raise money on the night for Newcastle Women’s Aid and be running a sanitary products collection for The Red Box Project.

For more information about the plays, call 0191 2584111.