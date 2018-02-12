Big total is music to the ears of team

After a great deal of organising, it was all smiles for the Stevestock Team, pictured, when they learned that their efforts had raised £3,070 for Huntington’s Disease Association.

It is a cause close to their hearts as the wife of Peter Tunnah, a member of the team, suffers from the condition.

Stevestock is an annual fund-raising event, comprising three nights of live music. It was the brainchild of Steve Smith – drummer with various local bands.

Now in its fourth year, it raises money for a different charity each time.

This year’s event was held at The Magnesia Bank in North Shields. There was a total of eight bands/performers each night over two stages, who all gave their time for free.

In addition, there were raffles and a tombola and people could also donate by putting money into the charity buckets.