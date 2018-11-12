Bikes now allowed on more Metro trains

A campaign has been launched highlighting how easy it is to access the Tyne and Wear Metro system with a bike.

There are nearly 300 cycle lockers and storage pods across 60 stations, including smart-lockers which can be accessed using a Pop card.

And now Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, says passengers travelling off-peak will be able to take a bike on Metro trains in more areas of the system.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: “We want people to know how easy it is to combine cycling with Metro travel.

“Everyday cycling for work, education and a trip to the shops is starting to take off in North East England. Good, secure smart lockers expand the reach of Metro by making it easier to get to the nearest station and travel on by train to town and city centres.

“You can also take a folding bike on Metro at any time, and for people travelling later in the day we are now extending a trial allowing up to two bikes per train to most of the Metro network at off-peak times.

“We have explorde ways we can allow non-folding bikes on our trains off peak which reflects the needs of all our customers. Our trial has been successful up to now so we can open up new areas for off-peak travel.”

Bikes are now allowed on Metros between Callerton Parkway and Jesmond, Manors and Jesmond (via Whitley Bay), and Gateshead Stadium and South Shields/South Hylton; from Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm, 7pm until end of service, and at weekends.

Bikes must be carried safely, without causing delays to trains, and without causing a nuisance to other passengers or getting in the way of wheelchair users.

Bikes are not allowed through the busy stations in tunnels under Newcastle and Gateshead.

There is no charge to take a bike on Metro above the cost of a Metro fare.

Each Metro carriage has a designated storage area for a bike which is clearly sign posted with a blue and white bike sign. Only one bike is allowed in each Metro carriage.

Wheelchair users and customers with pushchairs will still get priority over bikes for the use of the designated storage space inside each Metrocar.

To find out more about cycling access and cycle storage facilities on the Tyne and Wear Metro visit www.nexus.org.uk/cycle