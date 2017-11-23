Blooming good time at annual awards event

Green-fingered residents have been honoured at a special awards event.

Winners and runners-up from North Tyneside Council’s annual North Tyneside in Bloom competition celebrated their success at an awards ceremony.

This year’s competition attracted more than 80 entries across the categories.

For the first time, there was a Love Your Street category, recognising residents in a street or community who come together to make sure the area is kept tidy and looking beautiful.

It was won by Whitley Bay-based community group, the Friends of the Red House Ramble, after judges recognised the amount of effort that had gone into maintaining and improving their local area.

And there was continued success for Lee Kirkbride, who won the Individual Allotment category for the sixth year in a row.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said: “I’d like to say a big thank-you and congratulations to everyone who entered the North Tyneside in Bloom competition this year.

“North Tyneside’s residents have always been incredibly passionate about maintaining the borough as a beautiful place to live, work and visit, so it’s fantastic that we can honour their efforts with this competition.”

With support from the Wyevale Garden Centre, which sponsored prizes to the winners in each category, the competition was able to reward people for helping the borough blossom and enhance its reputation as a scenic location.