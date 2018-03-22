Blue plaque honours North Shields writer

Actor Tim Healy has unveiled a plaque dedicated to North Shields-born playwright Tom Hadaway.

Prominent playwright and screenwriter Tom Hadaway was born at 6 Howdon Road on March 18, 1923.

North Tyneside Council staged a blue plaque unveiling event at his birthplace on what would have been his 95th birthday.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “We are very proud here in North Tyneside of Tom Hadaway and this is a fitting way to recognise all that he achieved.”

Tom Hadaway was well known nationally for the television play God Bless Thee Jackie Maddison in 1974 and he also wrote for the first series of When the Boat Comes In in 1976. He died on March 3, 2005.

The unveiling was followed by a celebratory event at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre which included a performance of Tom Hadaway’s play The Filleting Machine by local company Blowin’ a Hooley Theatre.

Karbon Homes, which owns the property, granted permission for the plaque to be installed.

Jo Ray, executive director of customer services, said: “Tom touched the hearts of many people not just here in the North East but right across the country.

“When North Tyneside Council approached us, we thought it was a fitting tribute to be able to commemorate Tom’s life by unveiling a plaque at his birth place so we were more than happy to give permission for the plaque.”