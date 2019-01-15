Body confirmed as missing Wallsend man

Police have confirmed that a body recovered in North Tyneside is that of a missing Wallsend man.

At around 11.10am on Sunday, officers received a report of a body in the water at Cobalt Business Park.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was recovered from the water.

Inquiries are now ongoing and police today confirmed the body as that of missing 32-year-old Paul Nash.

There is not believed to be any third party involvement and specialist officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

A report is now being prepared for the coroner.