Body found in the search for missing woman

A body has been found in the search for a missing Wallsend woman.

Hannah Baker-Smith, 29, was last seen at about 4pm yesterday (Friday).

Police have revealed that the body of a woman was discovered near Consett earlier today.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but Hannah’s family have been informed of the development.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Specially-trained officers have spoken to Hannah’s family to offer support at this very sad and difficult time.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.