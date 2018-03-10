Bounce your way to fundraising

More than 2,000 people across the country are set to take part in a ‘bounce-athon’ for charity.

The Hadrian Leisure Centre in Wallsend, North Tyneside, is one of ten locations hosting a ‘Boogie Bounce’ exercise class on March 18.

The synchronised ‘boing’ is aiming to raise £10,000 for Sport Relief, with ten classes of up to 100 participants.

Founder of Boogie Bounce Jenny Belcher said: “Raising money for charity has always been important to me – and it’s something we’ve done from our earliest days.”

Boogie Bounce is a complete exercise programme to music done on mini trampolines.

Each venue will hold a class from 10am to 11am, and 11am to 12pm. Tickets for each class cost £5 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/boogie-bounce-for-sports-relief-tickets-42863909106