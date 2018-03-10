Bounce your way to fundraising

bounceathon for sport relief at hadrain leisure centre
bounceathon for sport relief at hadrain leisure centre
Share this article

More than 2,000 people across the country are set to take part in a ‘bounce-athon’ for charity.

The Hadrian Leisure Centre in Wallsend, North Tyneside, is one of ten locations hosting a ‘Boogie Bounce’ exercise class on March 18.

The synchronised ‘boing’ is aiming to raise £10,000 for Sport Relief, with ten classes of up to 100 participants.

Founder of Boogie Bounce Jenny Belcher said: “Raising money for charity has always been important to me – and it’s something we’ve done from our earliest days.”

Boogie Bounce is a complete exercise programme to music done on mini trampolines.

Each venue will hold a class from 10am to 11am, and 11am to 12pm. Tickets for each class cost £5 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/boogie-bounce-for-sports-relief-tickets-42863909106