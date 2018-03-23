Bouncing for joy as UK’s biggest inflatable theme park opens

The biggest inflatable theme park in the UK has opened.

InflataSpace, the latest brainchild of the Fun Shack Group, which owns Jump 360, is the biggest permanent indoor inflatable theme park in the UK and first in the North East.

InflataSpace launches in Newcastle in time for the Easter Holidays.

Visitors to the space themed park can slide down extreme rocket drop slides, bounce on giant inflatable planets, suit up in inflatable sumo wrestling rings, take on the challenge on the gladiator podium with battle sticks and more.

There is also the biggest indoor Skyrider in Europe where people fly through the air in a climbing harness – flying, dipping, and swooping above the park.

The 35,000sq ft park opened is part of a £2 million development which has transformed a large, empty warehouse in the east end of Newcastle into a giant indoor adventure park.

Alongside InflataSpace, the site boasts a Clip N Climb climbing centre and a Fun Shack children’s indoor playcentre which will open later in March.

The complex is located within the Benfield Business Park, directly next to the Walkergate Metro station.

Up to 100 jobs have been created thanks to the new North East attraction, front of house, catering and management positions.

Craig Freeman, director at InflataSpace, said: “We’re really excited for the launch of InflataSpace, and as the first inflatable adventure park in the North East, and biggest in the UK, it’ll be a huge hit for families in the region.

“We’re extremely proud of how The Funshack Group has grown over the years, and this is the biggest and most impressive project to date.

“We’re pleased to announce, InflataSpace is open for business!”

The Fun Shack group – comprised of Fun Shack, Jump 360 and Clip N Climb centres – is owned by brothers Craig and Stuart, alongside their wives Andrea and Georgette.

The group employs more than 150 people across the company, all based in the North East with the addition of the new Benfield site bringing this total to almost 250.

For more information, visit www.inflataspace.co.uk