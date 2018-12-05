Boy injured in road traffic collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was seriously injured in a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Benton at 3.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Emergency services attended the scene on Front Street outside of the Ale House and an 11-year-old boy was taken to the RVI in Newcastle.

He is currently in a stable condition at the hospital. The driver of the car – a silver Vauxhall Vectra – was not injured.

The road, between Four Lane Ends and Coach Lane, was closed for more than three hours to facilitate a thorough collision investigation and the recovery of the vehicle.

Police are now urging any witnesses, particularly passing vehicles with dashcam footage, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 658 04/12/18.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can alternatively email the officer in charge at 2184@northumbria.pnn.police.uk