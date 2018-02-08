Brave boy passes away peacefully

Four-year-old Frankie Sherwood, from Dudley, has sadly passed away after a battle with cancer.

He had been suffering from neuroblastoma – the same cancer which took the life of six-year-old Bradley Lowery, from Sunderland.

The pair had met while receiving treatment at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The youngster was diagnosed at just 18 months old in May 2015.

Frankie’s family had hoped to take him to the USA for pioneering treatment but last month were told it was too late and he had just weeks to live.

On Monday, his mum Hayley Laider wrote on Facebook: ‘At 3am this morning Frankie passed away peacefully holding his daddy’s hand. He was in his favourite place – the caravan where he wanted to be.

‘You were the best thing that happened to me and your daddy, you will always be in our hearts, and we have got lots of lovely memories that will stay with us forever, we love you so much Frankie, lots of love mammy and daddy.’

Bradley Lowery’s mum Gemma, posting on The Bradley Lowery Foundation Facebook page, wrote: ‘RIP Frankie, you put up a long hard good fight.

‘Fly high with the angels and have lots of fun up there with your friends.’

Frankie won the hearts of Newcastle United fans after leading the players out on to the pitch as a mascot. The club tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to have learned of the passing of young supporter Frankie Sherwood. “Frankie had battled neuroblastoma with immense bravery since 2015 and his courage inspired others. “Our thoughts are with Frankie’s family at this very sad time.”