Braving the elements for a Boxing Day dip in the North Sea

Hardy souls braved the elements for a dip in the cold North Sea on Boxing Day.

The annual Boxing Day dip, organised by the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards, took place on Tynemouth Longsands on Tuesday.

At 11am, hundreds of people ran into the sea outside the lifeguards’ headquarters near Crusoes cafe to shiver off their excess calories from Christmas Day.

Young and old – dressed in fancy dress, wet suits, old T-shirts or swimming gear – took to the chilly waters for a bit of fun.

Others used the opportunity to raise money for the lifeguards or charities close to their heart.

Those who took part received a commemorative certificate afterwards while there were also special T-shirts printed for anyone who wanted one.