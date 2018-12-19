Brothers have grand designs with Monkseaton business

Two brothers have grand designs with their business.

Kris and Karl Douthwaite have launched printing and embroidery business Custer Design in Monkseaton.

The pair have built on the success of their online store, which launched in 2016, and were given help by North Tyneside Council’s Business Factory to help them grow.

Custer Design was initially launched by Kris as an online store on the back of creating branded mugs for his father’s engineering business, selling a range of seasonal and personalised mugs online in his spare time.

The success led him to buying a T-shirt press and following a mounting order book, he enlisted the help of Karl, who juggled this with his full-time role as a PE teacher.

After Karl gave up his education career, the pair invested in their Monkseaton premises.

Kris said: “It’s amazing how far we have come in such little time; what began as little more than a bright idea has been transformed in to a business with huge potential. I am delighted to have been able to go in to business with my brother.

“Whilst our online business continues to grow, we are over the moon with the support we have received from local customers too. People like to be able to come in and touch and feel the quality of the clothing and we are able to work with them to design exactly what they are looking for.”

Karl added: “I have lots of connections with a number of local sporting teams and many of them are now coming to us for their branded kit.”

“North Tyneside Council’s Business Factory programme has been a huge support to us also, helping us to establish sales and marketing strategies to strengthen our growth plans.

“Their professional sales consultants have really helped us to focus our efforts and have made a huge difference to the business already.”

To find out more about Custer Design and what it can offer visit their facebook page custer design ltd or website www.custerdesign.co.uk