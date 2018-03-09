BUDGETS: Councils are facing cuts

Coun Barrie advised us to oppose the reduction of opening hours likely for Cullercoats Library, he being the remaining Conservative councillor for Cullercoats Ward.

Like many of us, he regrets the loss of hours.

Of course, that is not the only cut the services will have to endure if the present government’s policy goes on.

Mayor Redfearn and her council are faced, year on year, with cuts to the funding that all councils receive to carry out their duties.

Such funding comes from central government, in addition to the relatively insignificant amounts coming from council tax and similar arising in North Tyneside.

The people supporting Cullercoats library are only too glad to see Cullercoats and other services remain open. I do not use the libraries very much, but some services are vital to all of us.

Coun Barrie is no doubt aware that the refuse bin for kitchen and such wastes will go from once a week to every two weeks. Even for a one-person household, I believe this is unfortunate.

I am aware that multi-occupied houses, particularly if there are very small children, will be the subject of individual special arrangements, but most will be two-week collections.

The media has recently taken up the enormous problem of plastics in the sea being washed up on beaches, our own included.

This is not so much to do with national and local governments, it is for individuals to take care of the environment, so we must train ourselves to cope with a two-week bin collection for perishable waste in what might be hotter summers.

The much-quoted example of drink straws being plastic instead of the paper ones we had for school milk over 60, or in my case 75 years ago, tells us that no piece of plastic is too small to be considered for redesigning to something more suitable.

Mr A M Johnson

Cullercoats