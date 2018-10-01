Building society rolling out refurbishment to Whitley Bay branch

A building society is pressing on with improving its branches.

Newcastle Building Society has completed refurbishment work at 12 of its branches, including North Shields, and is now moving on with upgrading or relocating the remaining 16 branches by 2020.

Once the multi-million pound scheme is complete, its entire network will feature the new modern, open plan branch design successfully introduced elsewhere across its 28 branch network.

Among those to be upgraded is the Whitley Bay branch.

Stuart Miller, customer director at Newcastle Building Society, says: “At a time when many financial institutions are closing branches in towns, we remain fully committed to keeping our branch network at the heart of both our operations and our communities.”

“We are attracting new customers where the bigger banks have pulled out of high street locations.

“Alongside continuing to develop our digital offering, we’re creating bright, modern, open plan branch environments with private spaces for financial conversations as our customers tell us they highly value the friendly, helpful and local face to face service they get from our branches.”

He added: “The provision of face-to-face financial advice and branch services on the High Street is vital to supporting sustainable local communities.

“Our branches, services and colleagues are at the heart of our communities.

“It is also our intention that wherever possible, our branch relocation and refurbishment programme will provide meeting spaces that the local community can also make use of.”