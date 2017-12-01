Bumper awards night as air cadets showcase their skills

High-flying air cadets have been celebrating their achievements at an annual awards evening.

Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear Sue Winfield oversaw the presentations to members of the Longbenton squadron, handing out no fewer than 13 Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

There were also 20 BTECs in aviation studies, teamwork, citizenship and music, nine leadership awards, 12 for cyber communications and 21 first aid qualifications.

Mrs Winfield said: “I know the Queen would be proud of what I have seen and everything the squadron has achieved.”

The Lord Lieutenant also officially enrolled a number of new cadets and heard from the youngsters about their activities, including performing their own take on TV’s Goggle-Box, as well as engineering, aerospace, sports and fieldcraft tasks.

She said: “I am very impressed with the variety of activities and opportunities that the young people participate in. Their effort, creativity and camaraderie shows they thoroughly enjoy attending the squadron.

“I thank the volunteer instructors for giving their time and making such a positive difference, along with the strong support of parents.”

Anyone in Year 8 or above who wishes to join the squadron should visit www.2344.org.uk for information.