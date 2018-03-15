Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Whitley Bay.

On Monday at around 5.30pm, police received a report of a burglary to a property on Shaftesbury Avenue.

Two men were disturbed by one of the occupants of the house. The men also attempted to steal a vehicle from the garage before escaping.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the lead up to the burglary to get in touch as soon as possible.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, should contact police on 101 quoting log 826 120318 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.