Bus route is extended to help North Tyneside commuters

A bus company has extended a route to help commuters get to North Tyneside’s biggest business park.

Stagecoach North East has extended the route 1 service in Newcastle, providing new links from Coach Lane campus to Cobalt Business Park.

Customers can now connect from across Newcastle with the business park every 30 minutes, Monday to Saturday, until around 8pm.

In addition, Service 1 will also serve Benton Asda and Benton Square.

Lynn Cramman, business development and transport manager at Cobalt Park, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this new service to the Cobalt workforce.

“The route offers direct links to Benwell, Benton and Slatyford, saving Cobalt staff money. We are already receiving very positive feedback.”